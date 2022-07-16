6 districts’ Chief Edu Officers issued transfer orders

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Saturday issued transfer orders for six Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in the State.

S Sathyamurthy of Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji's Saraswathi Mahal Library will take charge as Nagapattinam CEO. While P Iyyannan, presently working as Tirupathur CEO has been posted in Erode district.

Subsequently, M Ramakrishnan, CEO, Erode will be replacing R Bhupathi as Cuddalore district CEO. Whereas, Bhupathi will be taking charge in Coimbatore.

Lastly, R Madan Kumar, CEO of Karur district is posted in Tirupathur and N Geetha in Karur district.