Stalin to be discharged from hospital today?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for investigation and observation for Covid-related symptoms on Thursday is likely to be discharged today, according to sources.

According to Thanthi reports, tests related to Covid were taken and he was given treatment accordingly.

On Thursday, the hospital in a release said, “Honourable Chief Minister, MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms.”

Stalin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was under home isolation since then.