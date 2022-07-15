Slight increase in fresh Covid-19 cases across TN

CHENNAI: The daily fresh cases of Covid-19 stood at 2,312 including one imported case from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday. One more death was recorded due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 38,029 in the state.

A 71-years-old male from Thiruvallur with Covid-19 RT-PCR positivity on 8 July with several comorbid conditions including Systemic Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, old Cerebro-Vascular Accident, Left Hemiplegia, Parkinson's disease and Psoriasis was admitted on 10 July at Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital. He complained of loose stools, cough and difficulty in breathing and a CT Chest presented multi-focal centrilobbar noduls in Branching pattern. The patient died on 14 July due to comorbid conditions, a release stated.

Chennai saw 618 new cases of Covid-19 while 370 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur recorded 168 cases of Covid-19 and Coimbatore reported 153 cases of Covid-19.

The State has a total of 17,487 active cases of Covid-19, with Chennai having a total of 6,090 active cases. With 32,164 samples tested in the past 24 hours, overall TPR stood at 6.9 percent. Tiruvallur recorded the highest of 18.6 percent and Virudhunagar 17.7 percent TPR. As many as 2,682 more recoveries were recorded taking the total of people recovered so far to 34,57,605.