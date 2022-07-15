Pvt bank staff murders lover, jumps to death before train in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A private bank employee murdered his paramour and killed himself by jumping in front of train in Tiruchy on Thursday. S Vinod (35), resident of Ayyanar Koil Street, had shifted his residence to Melakalkandarvakottai after he divorced his wife. Vinod had an extra marital affair with S Bhuvaneswari (31) there. On Thursday around 7.30 am, while Bhuvaneswari’s husband Srinivasan went out, Vinod reportedly entered her house. The duo had a heated argument and suddenly, Vinod took a knife and stabbed her repeatedly. she fell dead in the pool of blood. On seeing her dead, Vinod ran out of the house and jumped in front of the special train and killed self. Ponmalai police retrieved the body of Vinod and Bhuvaneswari and sent both to Tiruchy GH for post mortem. Further probe is on.