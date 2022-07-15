Officials hard sell SR offices realignment at public hearing

VELLORE: A public hearing on establishment of two new sub-registrar offices and attach Vellore district villages, presently with sub-registrar offices in Tirupattur district, to sub-registrar (SR) offices in their respective taluks was conducted at Vellore on Thursday.

Registration Department officials struggled to convince the public to drive their point that the move was only to ease the transactions for the public. They had to hard sell the fact that the new SR offices would help the public save time and travel. But residents requested status quo.

Officials said two villages would be attached to KV Kuppam SR office from the Pallikonda office, while three villages would be brought under the KV Kuppam office from the Katpadi branch. It was also proposed to attach 13 villages from the Vellore SR office to the proposed facility at Sathuvachary and seven villages attached to the SR office at Kannamangalam in Tiruvannamalai would be served by Kaniyambadi office in Vellore district.

A total of 32 villages are to be attached to the proposed SR office at Tiruvalam. However, locals objected to the theory of distance and said the ideal location would be Serkadu.

While Mordana is to be attached to the Gudiyattam from Pernambut, 7 villages with Pallikonda are to be with Gudiyattam.