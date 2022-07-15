MoS for Finance inspects Smart City works in Kovai, assures quality

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Thursday reviewed the Smart City projects being implemented in Coimbatore. “If those works are not up to the standard, then I will take up the issue with the concerned Ministers at Centre and state governments. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for Coimbatore to execute Smart City projects. Already, the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works remain incomplete,” he told reporters. On Coimbatore airport expansion, Karad urged the state government to speed up the land acquisition process to complete the expansion works. To a query on further reducing fuel prices, he said that petrol and diesel prices are lower by Rs 10 to 15 in BJP ruled states as they reduced VAT. “Only non-BJP ruled states are refusing to reduce it,” he added.