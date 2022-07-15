Monkeypox: TN mounts vigil in border districts

CHENNAI: With Kerala confirming the first case of monkeypox in the country on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that surveillance on all districts bordering Kerala is being undertaken.

He said that all the passengers from other States are being checked for symptoms and in case of suspected cases, the individual will be screened and tested. The Health Minister, along with the Health Secretary and the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will inspect monkeypox prevention and control activities at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

The Kerala government on Friday stepped up vigil to prevent spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts. After chairing a high-level meeting here, state Health Minister Veena George said special alert has been issued to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person.