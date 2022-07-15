MNM worker nabbed by B'luru cops in cheating case after high drama

VELLORE: Bengaluru cops nabbed a former CRPF constable, who is also a MNM functionary, in a case related to cheating the public to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore after a high drama with the help of Gudiyattam police on Thursday.

According to sources, Saravanan, his wife Jayapriya and relatives Raghavendra and Vijayalakshmi, during their stay in Bengaluru had reportedly cheated the public to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore by running a chit fund in 2021. Yelahanka police had registered a case against all of them at that time.

When a team of Yelahanka police came to Gudiyattam on Thursday to arrest Saravanan, now residing at Gururaja Nagar in Gudiyattam town and running a hotel in the locality, in connection with the case, he started shouting that he was being abducted. Following this, locals assaulted the team and tried to prevent their arrest attempt.

The team showed their revolvers and convinced the locals that that they were police personnel after which the locals relented. Immediately residents informed the Gudiyattam police, who came to spot and all were taken to the police station.

Interrogations by DSP Ramamurthy proved that Saravanan and his family members were facing a cheating case in Yelahanka. Based on this, the Bengaluru police arrested Saravanan and took him to Bengaluru on Thursday evening.