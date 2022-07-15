Jallikattu stadium to exceed that of Spain: Velu

MADURAI: Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu on Thursday inspected the probable site for construction of a stadium near Alanganallur in Madurai district for spectators to witness jallikattu, the bull taming sport.

Jallikattu, the annual event during Pongal festivity, in Alanganallur is globally renowned as the sport attracts scores of spectators. The much awaited stadium is expected to come up on 66.81 acres of government poromboke lands identified at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur. While top priority is accorded to conduct the sport in the yet to be constructed stadium, other sports events could also be organised in the stadium. Meanwhile, the Minister said Spain is a pioneer in bull-taming sport with a permanent stadium to house a large number of spectators and Chief Minister MK Stalin wanted the jallikattu stadium near Alanganallur to come up even better than that of Spain. Moreover, a team is undertaking a feasibility study to lay roads to connect the stadium and ensure easy access to the spectators.