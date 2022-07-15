Humped bull, 2,000 antiques found at Vembakottai ASI site

CHENNAI: The first year of excavation in the Vembakottai archaeological site in Virudhunagar district has revealed much higher antiques than what was expected. Among several such significant artifacts, the recent one is a terracotta figure of a humped bull.
“Terracotta figurine of a humped bull has been found in Vembakottai excavation,” tweeted Minister for Industries and Tamil Development Thangam Thennarasu, who also shared the picture of the bull, whose head is broken.
However, along with the humped bull, more than 2,000 artifacts have been excavated so far from the Vembakottai archaeological site. “Artifacts such as chess coins made of terracotta, ivory pendants, glass beads, carnelian beads, bangles, figurines of animals, rings and beads made of shells and so on were excavated from the Vembakottai archaeological site,” Archaeological Officer Pon Baskar, who is also in-charge of the Vembakottai archaeological site, told DT Next.
Chess coins made of terracotta, ivory pendants, glass beads, carnelian beads, bangles, figurines of animals, rings and beads made of shells were found
Along with the ongoing excavations in Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district, Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district fresh studies were ordered by the state government in three places such as Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district.
The excavation commenced in Vembakottai on March 16 and is expected to continue till September 30. The excavation is carried out at a mound near Vembakottai in an area of 25 acres. In the first phase, the State Archaeological Department had dug 12 trenches.
The period of artifacts is roughly estimated to be 2,000 years. “Based on the artifacts unearthed, the Minister had earlier informed that the age of Vembakottai artifacts would be roughly around 2,000 years. But, only after carbon dating the exact period can be revealed. Even the link between other civilizations and cultures can be established only after a detailed study by experts. This is just the first phase and the excavation will be carried out for at least three phases after which a detailed picture will emerge from Vembakottai, said Baskar.
