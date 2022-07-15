Humped bull, 2,000 antiques found at Vembakottai ASI site

CHENNAI: The first year of excavation in the Vembakottai archaeological site in Virudhunagar district has revealed much higher antiques than what was expected. Among several such significant artifacts, the recent one is a terracotta figure of a humped bull.

“Terracotta figurine of a humped bull has been found in Vembakottai excavation,” tweeted Minister for Industries and Tamil Development Thangam Thennarasu, who also shared the picture of the bull, whose head is broken.

However, along with the humped bull, more than 2,000 artifacts have been excavated so far from the Vembakottai archaeological site. “Artifacts such as chess coins made of terracotta, ivory pendants, glass beads, carnelian beads, bangles, figurines of animals, rings and beads made of shells and so on were excavated from the Vembakottai archaeological site,” Archaeological Officer Pon Baskar, who is also in-charge of the Vembakottai archaeological site, told DT Next.