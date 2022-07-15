Heavy rainfall warning issued to Western Ghats districts of TN

CHENNAI: Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and adjoining districts for the next five days as the Southwest monsoon is vigorous, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). In the last 24 hours, The Nilgiris at Upper Bhavani and Avalanche received the highest rainfall of 32 cm in Tamil Nadu.

"The Southwest monsoon has been favourable to Western Ghats districts in many states. Additionally, these districts experience strong westerly wind and moisture. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be active in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and adjoining districts such as Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul," said a senior RMC official, Chennai.

"Impact-based forecasts are already issued to all stallholders like collectors, agricultural officials of districts that are likely to get heavy rainfall, including Nilgiris, through an existing email channel," he added.

However, the coastal and interior districts of TN which received light to moderate rains for the past few days, are likely to get a break for the next two days. Subsequently, after three days rainfall activity is expected to begin.

Chennaiites are likely to receive rain on the weekend during the evening hours due to the strong wind from western side. There was a marginal increase in the maximum temperature for the last two days which recorded 35.8 degree Celsius and 35.9 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations respectively.

According to RMC, The Nilgiris - Gudalur received 17 cm rainfall, Coimbatore - Sholayar 13 cm, Valparai, Chinnakalar, Emeralad with 11 cm rainfall each, and Theni 9 cm.