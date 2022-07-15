EPS splitting party on caste lines, says Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: The AIADMK has been split based on caste at present and Edappadi K Palaniswami faction has been trying to instigate clashes among the leaders and cadre on the same lines. However, the party would be rescued from the traitors soon, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.

Addressing functionaries of AMMK at a meeting held at Ariyalur, Dhinkaran said AIADMK senior leader C Ponnaiyan has clearly spoken about the prevailing situation in the party, but he has denied saying it was a fabricated audio clip. “The context he spoke was the reality in AIADMK, but he is afraid of someone and hence denied it. It is time to find the authenticity of the audio and make every cadre understand the real situation in the AIADMK,” he added.

Pointing out that the general council meeting was held against the party rules, the AMMK general secretary claimed that all the members of the general council were ‘purchased’ by Palaniswami. “The comments about the leaders of AIADMK made by Ponnaiyan in the audio are true and members will soon understand the reality,” he said. Dhinakaran also termed Palaniswami as the Rajapaksa of Tamil Nadu and will face the same fate like that of the dethroned Lankan leader.

“The AIADMK cadre will soon chase away Palaniswami, who has been instigating clashes among the cadre based on caste lines and splitting the party in the same way,” he said and added that the party would be retrieved from the hands of traitors soon.