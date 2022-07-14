Torrential rains disrupt life, traffic across The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Torrential rains disrupted interstate traffic movement, collapse of damp walls of several buildings and weak causeways resulting in widespread damage to properties in The Nilgiris district.

The interstate traffic movement between Kerala and Karnataka was disrupted due to tree falls on the National Highways in The Nilgiris. Trees got uprooted at several spots along Gudalur-Kozhikode National Highways (NH) resulting in traffic blocks. Similarly, tree falls were reported on Gudalur- Mysore NH and GudalurOoty National Highways. Acting swiftly, the police and fire and rescue personnel removed the fallen trees and cleared mud that slid on these roads to ensure resumption of vehicle movement.

Also, the fire service personnel worked on a war-footing to clear trees, which have fallen on Fern Hill Road, Ooty-Thalaikundha Road and Kulisholai Road as heavy rains poured out all through the night in the hills.

The compound wall of Ooty Government Hospital collapsed on the road beneath, thereby damaging a stationed van, car and few other vehicles. Police said two persons, including one Ramalingam, who was inside the parked car suffered severe injuries and were hospitalised.