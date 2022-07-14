TN urges the Centre to declare CBSE Class XII results immediately

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday urged the University Grants Commission and the Union Education Department to declare the CBSE Class XII results immediately so that the students from the State could seek admission to colleges and universities along with their state-board counterparts.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its latest circular, has said as the evaluation for CBSE's Class XII answer sheets is still going on, the entire process will take about a month for the declaration of results. In addition, the commission also urged the CBSE to urge the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to extend the admission process till the results of the 12th standards were declared.

To a question on the UGC circular, Ponmudy said he had requested the commission and other departments and agencies concerned in the Union government to declare the results of Class XII CBSE results immediately so that students of that board will also have the opportunity to get admissions to HEIs soon. "I request the concerned officials to declare the results at least by July last week since parents and students are worried", he added.

However, the minister said that an extension of five days for the admissions to HEIs will be given to CBSE Class XII students soon after their results were declared. "These students in our state should be benefited", he added.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), Ponmudy claimed the policy was focused only on the three-language policy, which was always opposed by the Tamil Nadu government. He also alleged that in the NEP, students who take up Hindi as a language of medium will be given financial assistance. "How many states speak Hindi? he questioned.

Stating that the DMK government is keen on having a two-language policy and that it would be implemented in its state's own education policy, which is being prepared, Ponmudy said that the Tamil Nadu governor, who praises NEP, should also support the state's policy and give his "valuable" feedback and suggestions for any amendments".