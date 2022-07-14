‘This is not Germany’: MNM condemns Parliament secy order

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has condemned the announcement of Parliament secretary banning the use of certain words in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The 'Vikram' actor, in his statement pointed out that India is not Germany. "It is not right to expect none to speak against the Prime Minister and ministers. Is this a monarchy to hear only praises?" Kamal Haasan said.

He added that the move is against the freedom of expression and will strangle democracy. "Not accommodating criticism is equal to mocking the democracy and constitution," he said.

As per the order, commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent' etc. will be now considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.