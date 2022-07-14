PMK condemns usage of Hindi in Classical Tamil institute

CHENNAI: PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the usage of Hindi in the name boards and website of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Perumbakkam.

"The central Institute of Classical Tamil was established in 2008 and in the last 14 years there were no attempts to include Hindi in the name board and website of the institute. However, only recently Hindi had been added in the name board and it is nothing but Hindi imposition", said Ramadoss, in a statement.

The central institute of Classical Tamil was functioning in the State government's building for 14 years but recently, the institute was shifted to a new building constructed by the Central government at the cost of Rs 24.65 crore in Perumbakkam. Ramadoss said that only after the institute was shifted to the new building Hindi was included in the name board.

Ramadoss also said that though there is an argument that Hindi is used commonly in all Central government institutes, it is not the case with the central institute of Classical Tamil as it was established for a very specific purpose of developing Tamil language. Also, the land for the institute was given by the State government and it is not an institute that receives 100 percent funding only by the Central government, added Ramadoss.