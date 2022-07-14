Madurai-based textile firm owner quizzed for 3 hours in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police on Wednesday quizzed Lalji Vora, chairman and managing director of Milan Textile Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Madurai in connection with Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. He was summoned to PRS Grounds in Coimbatore and questioned for around three hours. The inquiry was based on documents seized during an Income Tax raid in an apartment at CIT Nagar in Chennai in 2017. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.