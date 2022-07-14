Kamaraj a source of inspiration for all, says Guv at MKU convocation

MADURAI: Former chief minister K Kamaraj is a source of inspiration for all of us, Governor and Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, RN Ravi said here on Thursday.

Recalling the political visionary’s significant contributions for the welfare of Tamil Nadu in his address at the 54th annual convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai on Wednesday, the Governor said late Kamaraj, who hailed from a humble background, was a great nationalist and rose to be the jewel of India (Bharat Ratna). His life is a lesson and an inspiration for all.

Terming the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a barbaric act, the Governor said it triggered a sense of anguish and pain in Kamaraj. At that time, VO Chidambaram Pillai and Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, great freedom fighters from the state, revolted against the British. Citing these, the Governor said a towering personality like Kamaraj stood up against the British like a rock. He along with Mahatma Gandhi and many others led the national freedom movement in Tamil Nadu.

After his role in freedom movement, Kamaraj, when he was the chief minister ushered in radical reforms in state’s education sector. “It’s Kamaraj, who laid the foundation in education, agriculture, industrialisation and infrastructure and we all take pride in the system.” Further, the Governor on the occasion said, “I feel proud as the University has been named after the stalwart.”

The Governor in his advice to the students, said, from today you are starting a new life and urged them to be confident and bold to rise to any situation. Earlier, L Murugan, Union Minister spoke and Vice Chancellor of MKU J Kumar welcomed the gathering. Nearly, 916 PhD scholars were conferred degrees and 136 students were presented with medals on the occasion.

K Ponmudy, Pro- Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education, who’s actually scheduled to offer felicitations, boycotted the convocation. Ahead of the convocation, 73 persons belonging to TMMK and SFI were arrested in various parts of Madurai for staging protest protests against the Governor.