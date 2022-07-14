‘Gender Index shows the direction India is heading in BJP rule’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Thursday said that the Global Gender Gap Index clearly demonstrates the direction the country is heading in under BJP rule.

Referring to the index, which put India at 135 of the 146 nations in the list, Alagiri said that India’s backwardness in gender equality could be comprehended in comparison with neighbouring countries. Citing Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives position in the list which put them in 71, 96, 110 and 117th positions, respectively, the TNCC chief said the ranking shows that the neighbouring countries fare well in comparison with India.

Comparing the economic forecasts of India and China, Alagiri said that while China was working to increase its GDP to 30% within 2023 by identifying potential growth areas and making coordinated efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making sweeping statements about achieving the US $ five trillion target to deceive people. Alleging that sexual offences against women have increased in the BJP regime, the state Congress president said that the BJP was a deterrent to gender euality. While the BJP claims that gender equality was its principle, the country has been shamed by the country ranked 135 in the global index.