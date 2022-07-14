Delay in CBSE Class 12 results to affect admissions to TN colleges

CHENNAI: The further delay in the announcement of Class 12 CBSE results is expected to affect the enrolment in the higher education institutions for about 50,000 students in Tamil Nadu. Their admission into many colleges is at stake as many of the institutions have already completed the whole admission process.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its latest circular, has said as the evaluation for Class 12 answer sheets is still going on, the entire process will take about a month’s time for the declaration of results. However, CBSE has not come out with any official statement in this regard.

The circular did not mention any information on the declaration of the results for Class 10 as the admissions for the Class 11 was also going on all the schools.

Except for engineering admissions through the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), enrolment in Arts and Science colleges besides private polytechnic institutions was almost over. A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next said as per the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) schedule, July 19, was the last date for the students to register themselves online to be on the rank list.

However, he pointed out that the government said that though the last date of registration of applications for the institutions under the Directorate of Collegiate of Education (Arts and Science colleges), engineering colleges, which were affiliated with

Anna University and government polytechnic will be over by July second week and it might be extended for a week, the colleges could not wait for late CBSE results. KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, said the delay in annual results for the students studied in Class 10 and Class 12 will surely affect them.

Claiming that more than one lakh students from both the standards would have appeared for the exams this year, he said, “even Class 10 students will be affected as most of the schools have completed its admissions.” He said it would be better if the state board exam and CBSE exam results were announced simultaneously so that the students would benefit to pursue their required course.