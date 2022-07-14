Dams full; flood alert for most western districts

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been issued to people residing on the banks of river Bhavani in Mettupalayam following heavy discharge from Pillur dam on Thursday.

As the dam reached its brim following good inflow due to heavy rains in catchment areas, the discharge from the reservoir has been increased to 26,000 cusecs by afternoon.

From 93.50 feet on Wednesday night, the level increased to 97 feet against its full capacity of 100 feet early on Thursday. Also, the inflow began to rise gradually from 15,000 cusecs at 11 am to 17,000 at 12 noon and further to 26,000 cusecs at 2.30 pm.

The four sluice gates of the dam were opened, discharging the entire water flowing into the dam. With the Bhavani river in full spate, the people living in low lying areas in Mettupalayam and nearby were asked to move to safe zone.

A team led by Coimbatore North RDO K Booma inspected the flooded areas and advised officials to take precautionary measures in villages located along the riverbank.

A similar flood warning has been given to people living along the banks of River Amaravathi in Tirupur district. The dam recorded a good inflow of 12,500 cusecs. A flood alert already continues in River Cauvery. Further, Noyyal in Coimbatore and Moyar in Nilgiris were in spate.

A total of 59 persons, including 21 from Gudalur and 38 from Ooty were sheltered in temporary relief camps. Forest Minister K Ramachandran, visited them.