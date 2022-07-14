Couple conducts baby shower for pet dog

TIRUCHY: In a heart-warming incident, a family from Tiruchy organised a grand baby shower function for their two-year-old Labrador on Wednesday.

A couple, Matheswaran (51) and Valarmathi (47), residing at Bharathi Nagar in Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy city, after marrying off their two daughters Malathi and Ananya, were living alone. On seeing the parents’ pain of solitude, the elder daughter, Ananya, brought them a female Labrador puppy so that they can spend time with it and overcome the feeling of loneliness. The couple were overjoyed on seeing the puppy’s ‘pranks’ and named it Febi. Now, Febi is two-yearsold and also pregnant. So much attached to the puppy, Matheswaran and Valarmathi decided to hold a baby shower function for the dog on par with their daughters. Subsequently, they conveyed their plan to their daughters who readily supported their decision.

On Wednesday, Febi was draped in a new silk saree and a stage was set up in their house. They presented gifts and offered eatables, including fruits, and the programme was held in a grand manner.

The couple also invited neighbours to participate in the event and they applied sandalwood paste and kumkum on its forehead and put bangles on its forelegs.

Later, the participants were treated to a grand meal. “We spend most of our time with her. We have been taking care of Febi as our own daughter. So, we decided to hold the traditional baby shower function for her,” said Matheswaran who had expressed his satisfaction about the event.