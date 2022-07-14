BJP to stage indefinite protest at KKSSR’s residence

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday announced his party’s Virudhunagar district unit would launch an indefinite protest outside Minister KKSSR Ramachandran house from Thursday evening if he did not resign for insulting a poor woman by hitting her with paper.

Speaking to reporters, he said that after beating the woman on her head who came to hand over a petition, she was forced to give a clarification on Wednesday that the Minister had only tapped on her head with papers in a friendly manner. “After propagating about social justice, is it right to hit a woman? By tomorrow, the Minister should resign. If not, we will hold indefinite sit-in protest in front of the minister’s residence,” he said. Annamalai on Tuesday tweeted a video clipping in which Ramachandran was seen tapping on the head of Kalavathi of Palavanatham with a bunch of envelopes.

On Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy’s announcement of boycotting the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation function, he said that it was the Minister who spoke politics at Bharathiar University convocation. “There was nothing wrong in the Governor speaking about Sanatana Dharma. Most people don’t have any idea of Sanatana Dharma. There is no caste in Sanatana Dharma. If Governor was criticised unnecessarily, BJP will be forced to intervene,” he added.

The BJP leader also sought an NIA probe into the Madurai fake passport racket case as it concerns national security. He had written to Governor RN Ravi to order a CBI or the NIA probe alleging the possible involvement of state intelligence chief Davidson Devaasirvatham in a fake passport racket in Madurai.