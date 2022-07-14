Bail granted to AIADMK Vellore leader, 2 others

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to AIADMK’s Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu and two others. They were booked and arrested on July 1 on charges of inaugurating a Rail-Over-Bridge (ROB) in Katpadi without the consent of the government. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the direction on disposing of the petitions filed by Appu and the other two AIADMK men. The petitioners submitted that they have not indulged in any illegal activity and the case has been filed on charges of political vendetta and the arrests were also made on the same grounds. The prosecution objected to granting bail to the accused and submitted that they had illegally opened the newly renovated ROB in Katpadi. On recording either side’s submissions, the judge granted the bail on the condition that the petitioners should appear before the Katpadi police station and sign the register for four weeks.