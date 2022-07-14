174 more persons test positive for coronavirus in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 174 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday pushing the tally of infection to 1,68,053 in the Union Territory.

According to a statement from the Health Department, of the 2,341 swab tests taken on Tuesday, 174 tested positive for the virus.

Of the count, 143 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 25 in Karaikal and six in Yanam regions. In the last 24 hours, 174 persons were treated and discharged and the number of active cases stood at 915.While, 904 active cases are under home isolation 11 are hospitalised.

The test positivity rate in the UT is 7.43 per cent, case fatality rate 1.17 per cent and recovery rate 98.29 per cent. As many as 17,58,319 doses of COVID vaccine were administered to the health care workers, frontline workers and the general public in the UT so far.