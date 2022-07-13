Stalin wishes PMK founder S Ramadoss a speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wished PMK founder S Ramadoss a speedy recovery from Covid-19.
In a tweet, he stated, "#COVID19 I pray for the speedy recovery of Sir @drramadoss who is suffering from the infection."
Earlier, the senior Ramadoss tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating himself. "I have been suffering from a sore throat since yesterday and have been diagnosed with Corona infection this evening. I am isolating myself in the Thilapuram garden house. #COVID19.", read his tweet.
In a subsequent tweet, he stated, "As Covid has started to spread rapidly, people should be extra cautious. Everyone must wear a face mask. Corona vaccine should be administered regularly."
On Tuesday, CM Stalin had tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
