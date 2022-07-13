S'pore HR&CE to implement Annai Thamizhil Archanai scheme in temples

CHENNAI: Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charities Endowments (HR&CE) from Singapore have reached out to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu seeking details of the Annai Thamizhil Archanai scheme. The Singapore officials will soon replicate the Tamil archanai’s in some of their temples and the trial had already begun.

“We will also provide these details to the other Hindu temples in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, where a large Tamil population live,” an informed official told DT Next.

So far, Annai Thamizhil Archanai has been implemented in 47 temples in TN and will be expanded to 533 more temples. Booklets and verses published for Tamil archanai are also circulated among archakas for them to learn the nuances.

Meanwhile, the State had also re-launched the age-old ‘Vasthira Mariyathai’ where temples will exchange honours and prasadhams as a mark of respect and cultural exchange. The Vasthira Mariyadhai is already in place between Sri Rangam and Tirupati, and this will soon be expanded to other south Indian temples, sources said.