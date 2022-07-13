TamilNadu

Ravi calls CM Stalin dynamic leader, wishes speedy recovery

“I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” Governor Ravi told Stalin.
Ravi calls CM Stalin dynamic leader, wishes speedy recovery
Stalin with RN RaviFile photo
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister MK Stalin a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection. “I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter. Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the infection. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam said on his twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin’s quick recovery and to continue his work for the people. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery. “I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people,” Rangasamy said in a letter addressed to Stalin.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
RN Ravi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in