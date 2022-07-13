Ravi calls CM Stalin dynamic leader, wishes speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister MK Stalin a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection. “I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter. Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the infection. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam said on his twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin’s quick recovery and to continue his work for the people. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery. “I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people,” Rangasamy said in a letter addressed to Stalin.