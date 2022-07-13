PMK urges State, Governor to clarify on NEET exemption Bill

CHENNAI: PMK Chief Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government and Governor RN Ravi to issue a clarification on the current status of the NEET exemption Bill.

Ramadoss tweeted: "Rashtrapati Bhavan has refused to give a direct response on the status of NEET exemption Bill in an RTI query. It had been mentioned that the Bill is pending before a competent authority. Who is the authority? Is it the Governor? Or the Central Government? Or the President?".

The NEET exemption Bill, for the second time, was passed by convening a special Assembly session on February 8 and was sent to the Governor immediately. Later, Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 4 informed the State Assembly that the Governor had sent the Bill to the President for Assent.

Even as NEET suicides continue in the state, an RTI filed questioning the status of the Bill revealed a vague reply given, and the issue was taken to the knowledge of the Chief Minister. "The reply of the Governor raises the doubt whether the Bill is still pending with the Governor. This is an issue concerning the future of students and so the Governor should act responsibly", said Ramadoss.