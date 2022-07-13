My only agenda is to unite AIADMK factions, says Sasikala

TIRUCHY: My only agenda is to unite the AIADMK factions and commence works to bring back AIADMK rule in the state, said VK Sasikala in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Addressing a function organised to merge the Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, a political party founded by Sasikala’s brother VK Divaharan, with the Sasikala group in Thanjavur, she said that the party (AIADMK) was split into two after the demise of the party founder MGR. At that time there were talks that the AIADMK would have no future and the DMK and its president late M Karunandhi were dreaming that there would not be a rival party to them anymore in the state, “But, Karunanidhi’s dream was shattered and the two factions united after a while. I was a witness to that entire episode. Through that I have developed the skill and knowledge about how to unite different factions and bring them back as one party. Time has come now and I will start working for the unity in the party and that is my life’s ambition,” Sasikala said.

Stating that the real general council meeting was held soon after the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016. “That was the general council meeting convened strictly following the party bye-laws with the blessing of all the cadre and the council meeting held there after were all functionaries meeting.

She claimed that the present activities in the AIADMK appear to be a mockery and every activity will certainly be invalid. “There will be good news for all the real AIADMK cadre soon,” she stressed.

Around 1,000 cadre belonging to Anna Dravidar Kazhagam joined the Sasikala faction and assured her to accept her leadership.