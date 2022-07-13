Man kills elder brother with log in drunken brawl over land dispute

COIMBATORE: A man murdered his 40-year-old brother by assaulting with a log over property dispute in Tirupur on Monday. Police said S Nagaraj (40) and his brother S Karthik (30), both working in a textile firm had a dispute over a piece of land. “A quarrel broke out between the brothers, who were drunk, over the issue on Monday night. In a fit of rage, Karthik picked up a log and assaulted his brother on the head, killing him on the spot,” police said. On receiving information, Tirupur North police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered and a search is on to arrest the absconding accused.