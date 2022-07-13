Karur youth sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually abusing girl

TIRUCHY: The Karur Mahila Fast Track court on Tuesday awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment to a youth who sexually abused a girl with the false promise of marriage. Lakshmanan (25), a resident from Kadavoor village in Karur district was pursuing third year degree in a private college in Karur. He had an affair with his junior and was promising her of marriage. On April 19, 2017, Lakshmanan went to the girl’s house while she was alone and had sex with her after assuring to marry her. Soon after being intimate, Lakshmanan started to avoid the girl and later, he arranged his marriage with another girl. On learning the information, the girl attempted to commit suicide. When the girl’s parents inquired, she had narrated the episode. Subsequently, in February 10, 2020, the girls’ parents lodged a complaint with the Kulithalai All Women Police who registered a case and arrested Lakshmanan. On Tuesday, the Mahila Court judge awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 to him.