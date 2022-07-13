HC fines litigant seeking revaluation of temple land sold in 1985

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition with a cost of Rs 25,000 after a petitioner prayed for a direction to the HR&CE department to re-fix the market value of a temple land sold in November 1985.

While heading the bench along with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari came down heavily on the litigant named Amarakavi Subramaniam, a resident of Chinnakavanam village in Ponneri Taluk, Tiruvallur district.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the HR&CE commissioner and executive officer of Arulmigu Kari Krishna Perumal temple in Thiruvoyarpadi village in Ponneri Taluk to re-fix the market value of the land of the Kari Krishna Perumal temple.

When the matter was taken up, the Chief Justice observed whether the petitioner could file such a petition in connection to the land which was sold in 1985.

According to the CJ, if this petition was allowed, several private parties would approach the court with the same prayer. Therefore, the court imposed a cost of Rs.25,000 on the litigant and dismissed the public interest litigation.

The petitioner had also submitted that the temple land of 7.86 cents was sold to a private man at a cost of Rs.300 per one cent.

He said that the value of the property will go high as it is located on the side of highways. However, the HC rejected all his contentions.