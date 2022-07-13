CPM seeks legal proceedings against Governor

CHENNAI: Welcoming Higher Education Minister Ponmudy’s decision to boycott the convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday urged the state government to initiate legal proceedings against the Governor for his anti-Constitution actions.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, the CPM state secretary said the Governor’s duty is to execute the decisions made by the Assembly. But, the present Governor, RN Ravi, has been acting on his own and conducting the convocation without consulting the state Higher Education Minister. “This is unconstitutional and the Higher Education Minister’s decision to boycott the convocation is a welcoming move. The state government should initiate legal proceedings against the Governor,” said Balakrishnan. He said the CPM will always support the DMK in its fight against the BJP.

Balakrishnan, condemning the Southern Railway’s decision to introduce more air conditioned coaches and reduce the sleeper class bogies, said that it is a big blow to the poor and middle class population. “They have already withdrawn the concession for senior citizens and this is another step forward in privatising the railways,” he claimed.