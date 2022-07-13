Bumpy road ahead for Palaniswami as AIADMK chief

With the expulsion of OPS, V. K. Sasikala, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, all from the Thevar community, the party has lost its grip among the traditional supporters, and with Palaniswami being a Gounder, it would be difficult for him to explain the void of these leaders.

Another challenge EPS is likely to face is the approach of the BJP, the ally of AIADMK which has not yet brought out any comment on the expulsion of OPS and the support to EPS. With an assertive leader like former IPS officer K. Annamalai at the helm of BJP affairs, it will be tough for EPS style of politics to have a comfortable working relationship with the saffron party. It has to be seen whether BJP will throw its weight behind OPS or support EPS in the long run.