Annamalai writes to Guv for CBI or NIA probe against TN intel chief

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai has written to Governor RN Ravi to order a CBI or NIA probe alleging the possible involvement of state intelligence chief Davidson Devaasirvatham in a fake passport racket in Madurai. In a letter to the Governor, he said that a suo-moto case was filed under various sections of the IPC and Passport Act, 1967 on September 27, 2019, on Sri Lankan refugees obtaining passports showing fake identity and address proofs. “All the 53 passports have been obtained under one jurisdictional police station, namely Avaiyapuram, Madurai city,” he said, adding that Devaasirvatham was the Madurai CoP at that time. He said that a thorough probe was initiated by Eswaramurthy, IGP Intelligence. “In his investigation, Eswaramoorthy added Devaasirvatham as one of the officials to be investigated,” he said and added it is rather unfortunate that the DMK and Home Secretary have let a tainted officer handle state’s intelligence.