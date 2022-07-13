TamilNadu

AIADMK ex-MLA Arukutty quizzed for 3rd time in Kodanad case

Speaking to reporters, Arukutty said, “I was questioned as Kanagaraj worked with me as a driver for two years. I was posed with questions left out in the previous sessions. I have assured to co-operate in the inquiry.”
AIADMK ex-MLA Arukutty quizzed for 3rd time in Kodanad case
Ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty arriving for inquiry in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A special team of police quizzed ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty in Coimbatore on Tuesday for the third time in connection with the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

He was summoned by police at PRS Grounds to probe his links with slain driver of former chief minster J Jayalalithaa Kanagaraj, a prime accused, who died mysteriously in an accident in Salem on April 28, 2017 in Salem.

Arukutty availed the services of Kanagaraj, who worked as a driver for former chief minister Jayalalithaa, after her demise. He was last questioned by the special police team in connection with the break-in in April, this year and once before while serving as a legislator.

Speaking to reporters, Arukutty said, “I was questioned as Kanagaraj worked with me as a driver for two years. I was posed with questions left out in the previous sessions. I have assured to co-operate in the inquiry.”

Five special teams of police, formed to probe the high profile case, had so far inquired 202 persons. A gang broke into Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.

On the ongoing in-fighting in the AIADMK, Arukutty said that a drama is being enacted in the party.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kodanad Case
Arukutty

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in