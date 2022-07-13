AIADMK ex-MLA Arukutty quizzed for 3rd time in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police quizzed ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty in Coimbatore on Tuesday for the third time in connection with the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case.

He was summoned by police at PRS Grounds to probe his links with slain driver of former chief minster J Jayalalithaa Kanagaraj, a prime accused, who died mysteriously in an accident in Salem on April 28, 2017 in Salem.

Arukutty availed the services of Kanagaraj, who worked as a driver for former chief minister Jayalalithaa, after her demise. He was last questioned by the special police team in connection with the break-in in April, this year and once before while serving as a legislator.

Speaking to reporters, Arukutty said, “I was questioned as Kanagaraj worked with me as a driver for two years. I was posed with questions left out in the previous sessions. I have assured to co-operate in the inquiry.”

Five special teams of police, formed to probe the high profile case, had so far inquired 202 persons. A gang broke into Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.

On the ongoing in-fighting in the AIADMK, Arukutty said that a drama is being enacted in the party.