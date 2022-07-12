Stalin inspects stormwater drain work in Semmanchery
Stalin inspects stormwater drain work in Semmanchery

He also inspected the works going on at Madurapakkam stream and South DLF.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with officials personally visited and inspected the ongoing stormwater drain work at a cost of Rs.75 crore in Semmanchery in Chengalpattu district today. Officials explained about the rainwater drainage works to Stalin who also inspected areas, including Nookampalayam flyover, Arasan Kalani Lake. He also inspected the works going on at Madurapakkam stream and South DLF.

Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, intensive measures are being taken to prevent flooding in Chennai and its suburbs.

