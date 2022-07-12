More rain expected in western TN, Chennai to remain cooler

CHENNAI: Western districts of Tamil Nadu have received copious rain for the past few days which is expected to continue for next few days. Northern districts are also likely to experience showers for the next 48 hours due to strong westerly wind, said officials at the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) warning fishermen not to venture into the sea for a week.

"Due to the strong wind from west, Western Ghats, Northern parts, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to dip in these places for the next few days, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy while some areas in the city are expected to receive light to moderate rains with strong wind for the next 48 hours.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 32.9 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius and 24.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

Till Saturday, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with speeds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Nilgiris 12 cm, and Coimbatore 9 cm.