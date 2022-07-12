Min: Will discuss transport staff demands with CM

CHENNAI: State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday said that most of the demands of the trade unions in the fifth round of the 14th wage revision talks were affected and the decision on some of the demands would be taken after consulting Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“We have agreed to set up an expert committee to implement the same guidelines in all the transport corporations and to increase a few incentives. The allowance for workers working in the hilly areas will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000,” the Minister told reporters after holding talks with the trade union representatives on Monday.

He said that the loss of pay due to involvement in protests during the AIADMK regime would be treated as a working day and the loss would be compensated.

Responding to the question on the employee unions regarding the pay matrix system, the Minister said that the difference in wages between government employees and transport employees will be calculated and brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and a solution will be found. He said that he is eager to conclude the negotiations quickly.

LPF president M Shanmugham said that some of the demands are yet to be fulfilled. “During the previous wage settlement, several changes were made in the wages which resulted in the loss to the workers. We will discuss and decide on seeking to increase the five per cent wage hike,” he said. On privatisation, he said that the Minister has categorically rejected the idea as it is not the government’s decision.