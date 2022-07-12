Madurai Bench of MHC removes cap on bus trips through toll plazas

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has removed the 50-trip restriction for issuing monthly toll pass to long distance buses, a Daily Thanthi report stated.

The bench ordered that there should be no limit for issuing passes at toll plazas and that bus owners have to purchase passes for as many trips they undertake in a month on national highways.

The court issued the order in connection with a case filed by the Private Bus Owners Welfare Association from Madurai, Virudhunagar and Trichy. The Secretary of Madurai districts Private Bus Owners Welfare Association had pursued this case.

The bench also observed that roads should be properly maintained and the collection of toll fee should also be regulated on national highways.