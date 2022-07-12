Made to pay Rs 7 extra on bus, man gets Rs 30k compensation

CHENNAI: Made to pay Rs 7 extra in a government bus, a 60-year-old man moved the consumer disputes redressal commission, which ruled in his favour and directed TNSTC (Tamil Nadu state transport corporation) to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for the mental agony caused to him.

In his petition, R Karuna of Villupuram stated that on January 20, 2020, he had boarded an ‘ordinary fare’ bus from Villupuram to Thirukovilur. When the elderly man gave Rs 25 to the bus conductor, which is the standard fare for Thirukovilur, the conductor told him that the fare on that bus is Rs 32 and demanded seven rupees extra.

When Karuna questioned the conductor as to why he is demanding extra, when it is mentioned on the windshield as an ‘ordinary fare’ bus, the staff acted rudely and asked him to get off the bus. Since he was an elderly man and it was around 10.30 pm, he paid the extra amount and continued travelling.

Later, on enquiry with the depot officials, he learnt that there was no ‘special service’ on the day he travelled and moved the Villupuram district consumers redressal commission alleging deficiency in service.