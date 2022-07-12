EPS anger against DMK misplaced, says RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Monday said that there was no connection between his party and the ongoing crisis in the rival AIADMK.

Briefing reporters a few hours after AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami fired salvos at the DMK-led regime, Bharathi said, “There is no connection between DMK and whatever had happened in the AIADMK party office today. His (EPS) anger is misplaced.”

Wondering what is the link between DMK and the AIADMK general council, Bharathi said, “The RDO has the power to intervene when two parties stake a claim for it. Govt discharged its duty when a law and order problem arose. EPS was CM too. Doesn’t he know when the police can interfere? He was deceived (by OPS).”