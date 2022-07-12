DMK calls MLAs meeting on July 17 for Prez poll

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its MLAs on July 17 to discuss the Presidential election.

DMK chief whip Kovi Chezhian on Monday issued a circular instructing all the party MLAs to compulsorily attend the July 17 meeting at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. The statement said the agenda of the meeting would be the July 18 Presidential election. The DMK has already announced its support for the joint presidential candidate of the opposition Yashwant Sinha.

Action against Cuddalore MLA dropped

In another announcement, the DMK revoked disciplinary action against its MLA G Iyappan and reinstated him. A statement issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that Cuddalore MLA G Iyappan has expressed regret for his behavior and sought permission from the party chief to discharge party works as usual. The disciplinary action against him has been suspended and he is being allowed to function as a party member in acceptance of his request.