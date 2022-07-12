DGP instructs police to not harass shops open at night

CHENNAI: Director General of Police, C Sylendra Babu has asked his personnel to not harass shopkeepers who have opened their business at night, by asking them to shut down. The state government had passed a GO (government order) allowing commercial establishments to function 24 X 7, regarding which the Madras high court too had issued guidelines to the police.

While the instruction to district superintendents of police and City police commissioners has been to follow the government orders, there have been complaints about some police personnel asking businesses and restaurants to shut shop at night.

“Do not interfere in the legal functioning of commercial establishments and restaurants at night. At the same time, take action if they are found to indulge in any illegal activity,” the note from the office of state police chief stated.