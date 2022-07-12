Covid-19 cases dip further in Chennai

CHENNAI: Witnessing a further decline, Tamil Nadu reported 2,280 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 35,06,257, a release stated. Fresh cases in Chennai dipped further and stood at 755 while Chengalpattu recorded 382 cases of Covid-19.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 8.1 percent, with Tirunelveli recording the highest TPR of 17.8 percent and Ranipet recorded 16.4 percent. Chennai saw a TPR of 10.1 and Chengalpattu stood at 12.1 percent.

Among other districts, 133 cases were reported in Tiruvallur and 116 cases were reported in Coimbatore. As many as 26,192 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 18,710 currently which Chennai having the highest of 6,945 active cases.

With 2,372 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid-19 reached to 34,49,519. The death toll remained at 38,028 with no fresh casualties reported.