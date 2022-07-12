AIADMK chaos gives DMK leverage, opens up new vistas for BJP

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK stands to electorally gain to a significant extent and the BJP, though now on the fringes, could aspire to get more electoral space in the wake of churning in the AIADMK.

Although a huge chunk of party workers and office-bearers are apparently with the dominant leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, ousted figurehead O Panneerselvam does have a clout among sections of party workers in select regions of Tamil Nadu. At the same time VK Sasikala, confidante of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa is staking claim to the late leader’s legacy. Not to leave her nephew TTV Dhinakaran behind too.