2 AIADMK men on way to GC meeting killed in accident

CHENNAI: Two people who came to attend the AIADMK General Council meeting and a school student died in separate road accidents in Mudichur and Melmaruvathur on Monday.

Police said, on Monday around 5.30 am a lorry from Chennai heading towards Tindivanam was speeding on the National Highway near Maduranthagam when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a van coming from the opposite direction.

On impact, 19 passengers of the van suffered severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Melmaruthavur. Police said all of them were from Thiruvanamalai and 13 of them were travelling to Chennai to attend the AIADMK General Council meeting in Vanagaram. Later in the morning, Annamalai (65) and Parasura man (40), both AIADMK party workers died without responding to treatments.

A case has been registered and a search is on to nab the missing lorry driver. In the second incident, a schoolboy died after his bicycle was rammed by a lorry in Mudichur while he was on his way to school on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmipathy (16) of Lakshmipuram in Tambaram a class 11 student. A tipper lorry rammed him from behind on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass service road. He died on the spot with severe head injuries.