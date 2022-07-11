Windmills provided 35% of TN’s energy consumption on Sat

Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani said the 120.25 MU wind energy absorption on July 9 could be an all-time high even in the country. “No State would have generated and absorbed so much wind power in a day,” said the official, but added that he would fact-check the data on wind power utilisation by states.

Contributing 35 per cent of the energy consumption was a major milestone for the sector, said Indian Wind Power Association chairman K Kasturirangaian, attributing Tangedco’s willingness to evacuate all the energy generated by windmills as the main reason for this.

Official sources said they were trying to utilise as much wind energy by scaling back generation at thermal power plants. “Unlike solar, there will be a lot of variations in wind power generation. If it reduces, we will bring back thermal units and also utilise hydropower,” sources said.