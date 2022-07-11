Ranipet records highest TPR of 17.1%; daily Covid tally dips

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a total of new 2,448 Covid in the State on Monday, including one imported case from Delhi. The total number of cases reached to 35,03,977 in the State.

Chennai recorded 796 cases, witnessing a slight decline in the cases, as the positivity rate in the city stood at 10 per cent. Chengalpattu also recorded a decline and reported 410 cases, with a TPR of 11.8 per cent. The State has an overall positivity rate of 7.3 per cent. Thiruvallur recorded 148 cases and 117 cases in Coimbatore. Ranipet recorded the highest TPR of 17.1 per cent.

The active cases in the State stood at 18,802 on Monday, with Chennai reporting 6,935 active cases currently. As many as 29,517 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,465 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,47,147. The state recorded no deaths and death toll reached 38,028.